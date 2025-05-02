Sean McVay Hoping Matthew Stafford Plays ‘Couple More Years’

Rams HC Sean McVay said in an interview with Adam Schein on SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio that he’s hoping QB Matthew Stafford plays “a couple more years.”

“We have a chance with him every time he’s at the switch, and love working with him. And I think he can play as long as he wants, but fortunately, I’m hoping it’s a couple more years,” McVay said.

McVay’s comments are interesting, considering that the Rams gave Stafford permission to speak with prospective teams about a potential trade this offseason. In the end, the two parties were able to strike a deal on a restructured contract for the 2025 season, but there will continue to be questions about Stafford’s future in Los Angeles.

Some thing the Rams could be in the market for a quarterback next year when the draft class should have a number of notable options available.

Even so, it sounds like the Rams are more committed to Stafford than most would have assumed after how the offseason played out.

“When you’re able to have real conversations with people you love and care about, you can go one of two ways. You can either get further apart, or you can get closer,” McVay said. “And there is no question in my mind that he and I are closer than ever. There’s a lot of appreciation, there’s a lot of gratitude that we were able to work through some of those things.

“To ultimately, I heard (general manager) Les (Snead) say it, to renew the vows. And I think there is kind of a renewal of appreciation for the opportunity to continue to work together. It doesn’t go lost on me how fortunate I am to be able to work with somebody as special as he is, both mentally, physically, and more importantly what he means with how he moves as a man, and how he positively affects and influences his teammates and people he’s around.” Stafford, 37, is a former first-round pick of the Lions, who took him with the No. 1 overall pick out of Georgia in 2009. He was in the final year of a five-year, $76.5 million contract when he and the Lions agreed to a five-year, $135 million extension back in 2017. Stafford was involved in a blockbuster trade that sent him to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for QB Jared Goff and draft picks in 2021. He signed a four-year extension worth $160 million that included $135 million guaranteed a year later. The Rams and Stafford later reworked that deal going into the 2024 season, moving money up from the back of the contract. Stafford was due $27 million and $31 million in the final two years of his deal when the two sides reworked his existing contract again in 2025. In 2024, Stafford appeared in 16 games for the Rams and threw for 3,762 yards while completing 65.8 percent of his passes for 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions. We’ll have more on the Rams and Stafford as the news is available.