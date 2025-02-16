Seven More Massage Therapists Have Come Forward With Allegations Against Ravens K Justin Tucker

According to the Baltimore Banner, seven more massage therapists have come forward saying Ravens K Justin Tucker acted inappropriately during sessions.

The total number is now at 16 women from eight different spas. All 16 have similar stories about Tucker’s behavior from 2012-2016 and the Banner found most of them did not know each other before being found by the paper, which was following up on a tip.

While the criminal statute of limitations has expired, there could be a potential civil lawsuit against Tucker. At least six of the women have retained legal counsel.

The longtime Ravens kicker has vehemently denied the allegations and his lawyers referred the Banner to his previous statement after the newest wave of allegations.

The NFL has said it is monitoring the situation and will review the matter for potential discipline under its personal conduct policy.

Tucker, 35, was signed by the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Texas in 2012. He was re-signed as a restricted free agent in 2015.

The Ravens placed the franchise tag on Tucker in 2016 before re-signing him to a four-year extension. Baltimore re-upped him for another four years and $20 million in 2019.

He was set to make base salaries of $3.5 million and $3.55 million over the final two years of his deal when the Ravens signed him to a four-year, $24 million extension.

In 2024, Tucker played all 17 games for the Ravens. He was 22-30 on field goals (73.3 percent) and 60-62 on PATs (96.8 percent).

We’ll have more on Tucker as news becomes available.