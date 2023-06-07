Seven Teams Reportedly Interested In G Dalton Risner

According to Mike Klis, there are seven teams who have expressed interest in signing free agent G Dalton Risner.

However, Risner is remaining patient and waiting for the right opportunity to sign, per Klis. He expects him to be starting somewhere in 2023.

Risner has been a solid guard for the past few years in Denver so it’s been surprising to see him remain unsigned to this point.

Risner, 27, is a former second-round pick by the Broncos in 2019 NFL Draft out of Kansas State. He just finished the final year of a four-year, $7,259,142 rookie contract and made a base salary of $2,690,000.

He’s been testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career.

In 2022, Risner appeared in 15 games and made 15 starts for the Broncos at left guard. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 42 overall guard out of 77 qualifying players.

