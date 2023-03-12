‘Several’ Teams In Talks With Odell Beckham Jr

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that “several” teams are in talks with free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr.

According to Pelissero, there have been no negotiations between Beckham and interested teams up to this point and the veteran receiver hasn’t made any financial demands.

Pelissero expects the market for Beckham to “ramp up soon.”

Last night, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported that Beckham is still seeking a contract that would pay him $20 million per year.

Florio added that “it’s hard to imagine it happening, without Beckham proving that he can play at a high level.”

Beckham recently held a private workout for interested teams in Arizona. There were reportedly 11 teams in attendance including the Panthers, Giants, Patriots, Rams, Cardinals, 49ers, Bills, Chiefs, Vikings, Browns and Ravens.

The Cowboys have said publicly that they’re still interested in signing Beckham.

Beckham, 30, was taken with the No. 12 overall pick by the Giants back in 2014. He was set to make a base salary of $8,459,000 for the 2018 season when he agreed to a new five-year extension worth up to $95 million that includes $65 million in total guarantees.

The Giants traded Beckham to the Browns in 2019 for the No. 17 overall pick, their second third-round pick, and S Jabrill Peppers. The Browns reworked his contract before waiving him after the trade deadline. He signed a one-year deal with the Rams.

In 2021, Beckham appeared in 14 games for the Browns and Rams and caught 44 receptions for 537 yards receiving and five touchdowns.

We’ll have more regarding Beckham as the news is available.