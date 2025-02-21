Several Teams Interested In Deebo Samuel, Waiting To See If 49ers Cut Him

When appearing on ESPN, Jeremy Fowler reported several teams have expressed interest in acquiring 49ers WR Deebo Samuel. However, Fowler mentioned that teams are waiting to see if San Francisco winds up releasing him, via ProFootballTalk.

It was reported earlier this month that the 49ers have permitted Samuel to seek a trade.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted Samuel actually requested a trade from San Francisco during his exit meeting after the season.

“It was a hard conversation to have with Kyle (Shanahan) because of the relationship that we have,” Samuel told Schefter. “But I have to do what’s best. I’m more than thankful for the Niners giving me the opportunity of a lifetime, but now I think it’s best that we find another team.”

Releasing or trading Samuel before June 1 doesn’t seem feasible at this point for San Francisco given they would be hit with a $15,680,389 cap charge and incur $31,550,012 in dead money, per OverTheCap. A post-June 1 designation would free up $5,117,870 in cap space and create $10,751,753 in dead money.

Samuel, 29, is a former second-round pick of the 49ers out of South Carolina back in 2019. He was entering the fourth year of a four-year, $7,697,356 rookie contract that included a $3,618,076 signing bonus when he signed a three-year, $71.5 extension with $58.1 million guaranteed.

He’s due a little over $17 million in the final year of that deal in 2025.

In 2024, Samuel appeared in 15 games for the 49ers and recorded 51 receptions for 670 yards (13.1 YPC) and three touchdowns, to go along with 42 rushing attempts for 136 yards (3.2 YPC) and one touchdown.

We’ll have more on Samuel as the news is available.