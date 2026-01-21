Shanahan: Gus Bradley The Favorite For 49ers’ DC Job

The 49ers face the task of replacing former DC Robert Saleh after he signed to become the Titans’ head coach. When talking to reporters, HC Kyle Shanahan said assistant HC Gus Bradley is the “obvious” choice to assume the defensive coordinator role.

“I’m going to say it’s a wide net but Gus is the obvious one to everybody and us too. We will go through the whole process and the requirements we want to do, too. Hope it’s sooner than later,” Shanahan said, via Cam Inman.

Bradley, 57, began his NFL coaching career with the Buccaneers back in 2006 as their linebackers coach. After three years in Tampa Bay, Bradley departed to become the defensive coordinator of the Seahawks.

The Jaguars hired Bradley as their head coach in 2013 and he spent the next four years in Jacksonville before he was fired. The Chargers hired Bradley as their defensive coordinator for the 2017 season and signed him to a three-year extension the following year.

From there, Bradley joined the Colts as their defensive coordinator but was fired last offseason. The 49ers brought him on as assistant head coach in February of last year.

During his four years with the Jaguars, Bradley produced a record of 14-47 (23 percent) and no playoff appearances.