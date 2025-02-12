Shedeur Sanders Has Top-30 Visits Scheduled With Browns & Giants

Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders revealed he has two official top-30 visits scheduled with the Browns and Giants ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

“Browns,” Sanders said, via Scott Petrak of BrownsZone. “I have the Browns, then the Giants. That’s the only two right now.”

Cleveland and New York respectively own the No. 2 and No. 3 overall selections in the upcoming draft.

Browns GM Andrew Berry had high praise of Sanders at the Senior Bowl.

“Shedeur is a really impressive young man,” Berry said. “He’s poised, he’s calm, he’s smart and you can tell that he’s been raised by — quite honestly — a Hall of Fame dad. We’re going to get to know him even more over the course of the spring, but he’s really impressive.”

Sanders also interviewed with the Titans at the Shrine Bowl, saying he would “love” to be drafted by Tennessee at No. 1 overall, adding he’d be “thankful.”

In January, it was reported Sanders met with all three teams and each of them are “entertaining the idea of taking him.”

Sanders is considered to be one of the top-two quarterback prospects in this year’s draft and a likely top-10, possibly top-5 pick when all is said and done.

Sanders, 22, was a two-year starter at Jackson State before transferring to Colorado before the 2023 season.

NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah has compared him to Seahawks QB Geno Smith.

In two years at Colorado, Sanders completed 71.8 percent of his pass attempts for 7,364 yards, 64 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 24 career games, adding eight more scores on the ground.