Shedeur Sanders Visiting Browns This Week, Titans On Monday

Per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders will visit the Browns this week and the Titans next Monday.

Kay Cabot adds the Browns will be Sanders’ first top-30 visit in the process so far.

Tennesse and Cleveland currently hold the top-two picks in the draft and both are in the market for quarterbacks. Some teams have shown an interest in potentially moving up but the Titans and Browns will first evaluate the possibilities of selecting a quarterback at the top of the draft.

Miami QB Cam Ward is the favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick at the moment and is also visiting Tennessee this week.

Sanders, 22, was a two-year starter at Jackson State before transferring to Colorado before the 2023 season.

NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah has compared him to Seahawks QB Geno Smith.

In two years at Colorado, Sanders completed 71.8 percent of his pass attempts for 7,364 yards, 64 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions in 24 career games, adding eight more scores on the ground.