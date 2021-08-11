Source: Titans Signing TE Gabe Holmes

A league source tells NFLTR that the Titans are signing veteran TE Gabe Holmes to a contract on Wednesday.

Holmes, 30, wound up signing on with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Purdue back in 2015. He managed to make the 53-man roster coming out of preseason, but was cut loose just a few weeks later.

Holmes had brief stints with the Seahawks, Ravens, and Cardinals before signing on with the Colts in 2019. He sat out the 2020 season.

The Dolphins signed him to its training camp roster last week but was, unfortunately, cut loose after a few days.

In 2018, Holmes appeared in eight games for the Cardinals but did not record any statistics.