South Carolina DT T.J. Sanders Had Eight ’30’ Visits

South Carolina DT T.J. Sanders took eight top-30 visits in the pre-draft process.

Per our 2025 NFL Draft Visit Tracker, Sanders has taken visits with:

Sanders, 21, was a three-star recruit and the 81st-ranked defensive lineman in the 2021 recruiting class out of Marion, South Carolina. He committed to South Carolina and spent all four of his college seasons there.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic has Sanders as the No. 9-ranked defensive tackle and No. 70 overall player with a second-to-third-round grade.

In four years at South Carolina, Sanders appeared in 39 games with 16 starts and recorded 109 total tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks and six passes defended.