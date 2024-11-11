Sprained MCL Confirmed For Buccaneers LT Tristan Wirfs

According to Ian Rapoport, an MRI confirmed Buccaneers LT Tristan Wirfs has a sprained MCL.

Rapoport says Wirfs will miss some time, perhaps a couple of weeks, but Tampa Bay dodged a bullet and avoided a more serious knee injury.

Wirfs, 25, was a three-year starter at Iowa and earned first-team All-American honors before the Buccaneers traded up to select him with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $16,228,026 rookie contract that included a $9,362,201 signing bonus. The Buccaneers exercised his fifth-year option which was expected to cost $18,244,000 fully guaranteed for the 2024 season.

In August, the Buccaneers signed Wirfs to a five-year, $140.6 million extension that made him the highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL.

In 2024, Wirfs has appeared in and started all 10 games for the Buccaneers at left tackle.