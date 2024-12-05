Steelers Activating CB Cory Trice From IR

According to Ray Fittipaldo, the Steelers are activating CB Cory Trice from injured reserve.
Trice has been out since Week 3 with a hamstring injury suffered against the Chargers.
Trice, 24, was a seventh-round pick to the Steelers in 2023 out of Purdue. He signed a four-year rookie deal through 2026 with a base salary of $795k in 2024.
In 2024, Trice has appeared in three games for the Steelers and recorded two tackles, one pass defended and an interception.
