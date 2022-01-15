Steelers Activating WR JuJu Smith-Schuster From IR

Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster announced on his Twitter that he is being activated from injured reserve and will play in the first-round playoff matchup with the Chiefs.

God answered my prayers & I’ve recovered from my season-ending shoulder injury earlier than expected. I can’t believe I get another chance to take the field with this team and play in a playoff game to keep our season alive. Steelers Nation, #HereWeGo! pic.twitter.com/SdAKl3SrYx — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) January 15, 2022

Smith-Schuster, 25, was a second-round pick by the Steelers out of USC in the 2017 NFL Draft. He just finished the final year of a four-year, $4.19 million rookie contract that included a $1.19 million signing bonus before re-joining the Steelers on a one-year, $8 million deal.

Smith-Schuster will, once again, be an unrestricted free agent next year.

In 2021, Smith-Schuster has appeared in five games for the Steelers and caught 15 passes for 129 yards (8.6 YPC) and no touchdowns.