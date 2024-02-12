Steelers Also Release OL Chukwuma Okorafor & P Pressley Harvin

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Monday that they’ve officially released QB Mitch Trubisky, OL Chukwuma Okorafor and P Pressley Harvin.

We have released P Pressley Harvin III, OL Chukwuma Okorafor and QB Mitch Trubisky. @BordasLawhttps://t.co/pzqhlZFccq — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) February 12, 2024

In total, the Steelers will clear around $13 million of cap space, which is notable because they were projected to be over the over the camp.

Okorafor, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Steelers back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year $3.4 million rookie contract and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he agreed to a three-year, $29.25 million deal with Pittsburgh in 2023.

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Okorafor will free up $8,750,000 of available cap space while creating $3,083,334 in dead money.

In 2023, Okorafor appeared in 14 games for the Steelers and made seven starts for them across the offensive line.

Harvin, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Steelers back in 2021. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.6 million contract with Pittsburgh.

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Harvin will free up $1,055,000 of available cap space while creating $20,183 in dead money.

In 2023, Harvin appeared in 15 games for the Steelers and totaled 3,419 yards on 78 attempts (43.8 YPA) to go along with 30 punts downed including the 20 yard line.

Trubisky, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Bears back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $29 million contract that included a $19.17 million signing bonus.

Chicago declined Trubisky’s fifth-year option, which allowed him to become an unrestricted free agent. The Bills signed him to a one-year contract and he then signed a two-year deal with the Steelers.

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Trubisky will free up $4,613,334 of available cap space while creating $2,943,332 in dead money.

In 2023, Trubisky appeared in five games for the Steelers and completed 62.6 percent of his passes for 632 yards, four touchdowns, and five interceptions.