Steelers Announce One-Year Deal With Aaron Rodgers, Pending Physical

The Pittsburgh Steelers officially announced Thursday evening that they’ve agreed to terms on a one-year contract with veteran QB Aaron Rodgers.

We have agreed to terms with QB Aaron Rodgers on a one-year contract, pending the completion of a physical. @BordasLaw 📝: https://t.co/9WFkSoVnD7 pic.twitter.com/lF8OtgHgXi — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) June 6, 2025

The deal is pending a physical, but that should be a formality at this point with Rodgers not coming off any major injuries from last year.

Reports from earlier mentioned that Rodgers is expected to sign a one-year contract worth around $20 million with Pittsburgh.

The Steelers will have their starting quarterback in place for minicamp, which opens next week.

Rodgers, 41, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that included over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers was owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension with $101 million of the deal guaranteed.

After one year, the Packers traded him to the Jets for a package that included a second-round pick in 2023 and a conditional 2024 second that could become a first.

He played just four snaps in 2023 before tearing his Achilles in Week 1 but returned as the Jets’ quarterback for the 2024 season. New York released him with a June 1 designation after the season.

In 2024, Rodgers appeared in all 17 games for the Jets and completed 63 percent of his passes for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2025 Free Agents list.