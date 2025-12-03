Steelers Announce Two Roster Moves

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they designated CB Donte Kent to return from injured reserve.

CB Donte Kent returned to practice today but remains on the Reserve/Injured, Designated for Return List.https://t.co/aLYAQInln2 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 3, 2025

Pittsburgh also announced it signed LB Kana’i Mauga to the practice squad.

This opens Kent’s 21-day window to practice before being activated.

Kent, 24, is a former seventh-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft out of Central Michigan. He earned first-team All-MAC honors in 2022 and second-team All-MAC in 2023 and 2024.

He’s in the first year of a four-year, $4.3 million rookie contract.

During his college career at Central Michigan, Kent appeared in 53 games and recorded 234 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, two interceptions, 46 pass defenses, one fumble recovery, and two forced fumbles.