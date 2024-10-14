Steelers C Zach Frazier Week-To-Week With Ankle Injury

Jordan Schultz reports that Steelers rookie C Zach Frazier suffered an ankle injury during Sunday’s win over the Raiders.

According to Schultz, there is no structural damage to Frazier’s ankle. However, he’s considered week-to-week.

Frazier, 22, was a four-year starter at West Virginia and earned several honors throughout his college career. The Steelers used the No. 51 overall pick in the second round on him.

Fraizer signed a four-year, $7,544,214 contract that includes a $2,306,700 signing bonus and will carry a $1,371,675 cap figure for the 2024 season.