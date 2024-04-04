Steelers Cut RB Alfonzo Graham

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they cut RB Alfonzo Graham on Thursday.

We have waived RB Alfonzo Graham. @BordasLaw — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 4, 2024

Graham, 24, signed on with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent out of Morgan State in 2023. He was cut in August of last year with an injury designation and reverted to their injured reserve after passing through waivers unclaimed.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.

For his college career, Graham appeared in 20 games for Morgan State and recorded 250 rushing attempts for 1,656 yards and 13 touchdowns.