Steelers Designate OT Zach Banner To Return From IR

The Steelers announced they have designated OT Zach Banner to return from injured reserve.

OT Zach Banner returned to practice today but remains on the Reserve/Injured List. We have 21 days to activate Banner to the 53-man roster. If he's not activated during that period, Banner cannot return to the active roster for the rest of the 2021 season. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 29, 2021

This opens up a 21-day window for Banner to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

Banner, 27, is a former fourth-round pick by the Colts in the 2017 NFL Draft. Indianapolis cut him loose at the start of his rookie season and was claimed by the Browns.

Cleveland waived him in March of 2018 and was claimed by the Panthers, but cut during spring camp. He signed with the Steelers in August of 2018 and finished out his rookie contract in 2019. He re-signed as a restricted free agent in 2020 but played just one game due to injury.

Pittsburgh re-signed Banner to a two-year deal this past offseason.

In 2019, Banner appeared in 14 games for the Steelers and started once.