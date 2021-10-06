Steelers Designate RB Anthony McFarland To Return From IR

The Steelers announced they have designated RB Anthony McFarland to return from injured reserve.

RB Anthony McFarland Jr. will return to practice today but remains on the Reserve/Injured List. We have 21 days to activate him to the 53-man roster. If he is not activated during that period, he cannot return to the active roster for the rest of the 2021 season. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 6, 2021

This opens up a 21-day window for McFarland to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

McFarland, 23, was a two-year starter at Maryland and earned freshman All-American honors in 2018. The Steelers selected him with the No. 124 pick in the fourth round in the 2020 NFL Draft.

McFarland is in the second year of a four-year, $4,017,429 rookie contract that includes a $722,429 signing bonus.

In 2020, McFarland appeared in 11 games for the Steelers and rushed 33 times for 113 yards (3.3 YPC) and no touchdowns. He added six receptions on nine targets for 54 yards.