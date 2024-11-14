Steelers Designating CB Cory Trice Jr. To Return From IR

According to ESPN’s Brooke Pryor, the Steelers are designating CB Cory Trice Jr. to return from injured reserve.
Trice will now have a 21-day window to return to practice and be activated to the 53-man roster or he will revert to injured reserve for the rest of the season. He has been out since Week 3 with a hamstring injury.
Trice, 24, was a seventh-round pick to the Steelers in 2023 out of Purdue. He signed a four-year rookie deal through 2026 with a base salary of $795k in 2024.
In 2024, Trice has appeared in three games for the Steelers and recorded two tackles, one pass defended and an interception.
