Steelers DL Cameron Heyward Plans To Retire After 2027 At Latest

Steelers DL Cameron Heyward said in an interview on The Rich Eisen Show that his current contract will be the final one he signs in the NFL.

Heyward indicated he expects to retire either after this season or next.

“You’ve got to see how the body feels. I’ve got 17 games, hopefully more, in me. We’ll see how we do after this long playoff run we have. I don’t like to jump the gun, but I will say, if this is not my last year, next year will definitely be my last year, because, I have to say, we’re not signing any more contracts after this.”

The longtime Steelers DL signed a one-year contract extension this past offseason to take him through the 2027 season.

Heyward, 37, is a former first-round pick of the Steelers back in 2011. He was entering the final year of his six-year, $59.2 million contract that included $15 million guaranteed when he signed a four-year, $71.4 million extension in 2020.

He was due a base salary of $16 million in 2026 when he signed a one-year contract extension through 2027.

In 2025, Heyward appeared in all 17 games for the Steelers and recorded 78 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, six pass defenses, and one forced fumble.