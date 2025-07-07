Steelers & Dolphins Jalen Ramsey-For-Minkah Fitzpatrick Trade Now Official

The NFL officially processed the notable Jalen Ramsey for Minkah Fitzpatrick trade that also includes TE Jonnu Smith on Monday.

Here’s the full deal:

Dolphins receive:

DB Minkah Fitzpatrick

2027 fifth-round pick

Steelers receive:

DB Jalen Ramsey

TE Jonnu Smith

2027 seventh-round pick

Ramsey, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2016. He signed a four-year, $23.35 million contract and was set to make a base salary of $3.63 million in 2019.

The Jaguars picked up Ramsey’s fifth-year option that cost them around $13 million for the 2020 season before trading him to the Rams for two first-round picks and a fourth-round selection.

He signed a five-year, $105 million extension before the start of the 2020 season, before he was traded to the Dolphins, later signing a three-year, $72.3 million deal with the team in 2024.

In 2024, Ramsey appeared in and started all 17 games for the Dolphins and recorded 60 tackles, two interceptions, one sack, and defended 11 passes.

Fitzpatrick, 28, is the former 11th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins. He signed a four-year, $16.447 million dollar rookie contract that included a $10.042 million dollar signing bonus.

The Steelers acquired Fitzpatrick from the Dolphins, as well as a 2020 fourth-round pick and a 2021 seventh-round pick, in a trade in 2019 that included a 2020 first-round pick and a 2021 sixth-round pick.

The Steelers exercised Fitzpatrick’s fifth-year option which was scheduled to pay him $10.612 million in 2022. He later signed a four-year, $73.6 million extension with Pittsburgh.

Fitzpatrick was due base salaries of $15.5 million and $17.6 million in the final two years of that deal.

In 2024, Fitzpatrick appeared in all 17 games for the Steelers and recorded 96 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, one interception and four pass deflections.