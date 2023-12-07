Steelers Elevate LB Kyron Johnson For Thursday Night Football

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have elevated LB Kyron Johnson from the practice squad to the active roster for Thursday night’s game against the Patriots.

Players can be elevated to the active roster three times per season and return to the practice squad without having to pass through waivers.

Johnson, 25, was a sixth-round pick by the Eagles in the 2022 Draft out of Kansas.

He was among the team’s final roster cuts and was signed back to the practice squad, but was later released and joined the Steelers’ practice squad.

In 2022, Johnson appeared in 16 games for the Eagles and recorded 8 total tackles.