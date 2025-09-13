Steelers Elevating LB Jon Rhattigan Against Seahawks

Per Ray Fittipaldo, the Steelers are elevating former Seahawks LB Jon Rhattigan when they take on Seattle in Week 2.

Rhattigan, 26, caught on with the Seahawks in 2021 after going undrafted out of Army. He was waived coming out of the preseason but re-signed to the practice squad.

Seattle promoted him to the active roster early in the regular season. He re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent in 2022 and again in 2023, but was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

The Seahawks cut Rhattigan again, coming out of the preseason in 2024, and he was claimed by the Panthers. He is now a member of the Steelers’ practice squad.

In 2024, Rhattigan appeared in 16 games for the Panthers and recorded 12 total tackles.