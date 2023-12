Steelers Elevating S Eric Rowe & LB Myles Jack

According to Aaron Wilson, the Steelers are elevating S Eric Rowe and LB Myles Jack for Week 17.

Rowe, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2015. He was traded to the Patriots for a conditional fourth-round pick in 2016.

Rowe made a base salary of $705,000 for the 2018 season before signing a one-year contract worth $3.5 million. He later joined the Dolphins on a three-year, $18 million extension with $7 million guaranteed in 2019.

He joined the Panthers this offseason but was released coming out of the preseason and later signed to the team’s practice squad. Carolina opted to move on from Rowe and he signed with the Steelers practice squad.

In 2022, Rowe appeared in 14 games for the Dolphins and recorded 56 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, and two pass defenses.

In 2023, Rowe has appeared in one game for the Steelers, recording seven tackles and one interception.