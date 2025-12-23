Steelers Had 12 Players In For Tryouts

Per the NFL transaction wire, the Steelers had 12 players in for workouts on Tuesday.

The full list includes:

DT Ryder Anderson C Matthew Cindric NT Keondre Coburn G Braeden Daniels T Josiah Ezirim DT Christopher Hinton C Jarrod Hufford T Jason Ivey T Sataoa Laumea DE Jahvaree Ritzie T Corey Stewart T Lorenzo Thompson

Daniels, 25, was a three-year starter at Utah and finished his final two years with second and first-team All-PAC 12 honors.

The Commanders drafted him with the No. 118 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $4.594 million rookie contract that included a $754,482 signing bonus.

However, he spent his rookie season on injured reserve and was waived coming out of the preseason in the second year of the deal. He’s had stints with the Texans, Chargers, Eagles and Cowboys practice squads.

During his five-year college career, Daniels appeared in 49 games and made 43 career starts.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.

Anderson, 27, wound up signing with the Giants as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and bounced on and off of their practice squad.

He caught on with the Saints in November and re-signed to a futures deal in January. New Orleans let him go in April.

In 2022, Anderson appeared in seven games for the Giants and recorded eight tackles and two sacks.