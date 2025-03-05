Steelers Have Urgency To Get Extension Done With OLB T.J. Watt

Steelers OLB T.J. Watt is heading into the final year of his deal in 2025 where he’s set to make a base salary of $21.05 million.

Watt is a prime extension candidate this offseason and he is in line for a mega-extension. He expressed his interest in retiring in Pittsburgh while the Steelers have said they want to look into an extension this offseason.

Per Nick Farabaugh of Penn Live, an extension for Watt “might be done sooner rather than later” and the Steelers have an urgency to get a deal done with market-setting extensions looming for Cowboys DE Micah Parsons and Browns DE Myles Garrett.

Watt, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Steelers back in 2017. He played out his four-year, $9.258 million contract and made a base salary of $1.72 million in 2020.

Pittsburgh exercised Watt’s fifth-year option for $10.089 million in 2021. He then signed a four-year extension worth over $112 million with the Steelers that included $80 million fully guaranteed at signing.

In 2024, Watt appeared in all 17 games and recorded 61 total tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, two recoveries and four pass defenses.

We’ll have more on Watt as the news becomes available.