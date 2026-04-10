Steelers Hosting Texas CB Malik Muhammad For 30 Visit, Among Three Players

According to Brooke Pryor, the Steelers are hosting Memphis OT Travis Burke, LSU LB Harold Perkins, and Texas CB Malik Muhammad for official top-30 visits on Friday.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward that limit. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Muhammad, 21, was a three-year starter at Texas and earned the starting job as a true freshman. He was named to second-team All-SEC honors in 2025.

During his three-year college career, Muhammad appeared in 41 games and recorded 97 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one sack, three interceptions, and 16 pass defenses.

Perkins, 21, was a top recruit who committed to LSU and earned a starting job as a true freshman. He had first, second and third-team All-SEC honors respectively in 2022, 2023 and 2025. He missed most of the 2024 season with a torn ACL.

During his four-year college career, Perkins recorded 220 total tackles, 35.5 tackles for loss, 17 sacks, eight forced fumbles, two recoveries, five interceptions and 10 pass deflections in 43 career games.

We have Perkins and Muhammad included in our latest Top 100 2026 NFL Draft Big Board.

For more ahead of the draft, check out our 2026 NFL Draft Visit Tracker.