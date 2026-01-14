Steelers Inked 13 To Futures Deals

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have signed 13 players to futures contracts for 2026.

The full list includes:

LS Cal Adomitis DT Kyler Baugh WR Cole Burgess DE Anthony Goodlow DB Daequan Hardy DB Jack Henderson DE K.J. Henry WR Max Hurleman G Steven Jones RB Lew Nichols WR John Rhys Plumlee OLB Julius Welschoff OL Aiden Williams

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Plumlee, 24, began his career at Ole Miss before transferring to Central Florida.

He signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and caught on with the Jaguars’ practice squad.

From there, he was released by Jacksonville in November and signed with the Seahawks’ practice squad a week later. Seattle waived him with an injury designation after camp this year, and he signed to the Steelers’ practice squad at the end of October for a week.

In three seasons with the Rebels and two with the Knights, Plumlee appeared in 52 games and made 31 starts. He posted a record of 15-16 as a starter and completed 464 of his 760 pass attempts (61.1 percent) to go along with 5,838 yards, 34 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions.

He also rushed 453 times for 2,556 yards (5.6 YPC) and 28 touchdowns.