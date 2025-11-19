Steelers Let Practice Period For CB Cory Trice Expire

The Pittsburgh Steelers have let the practice period for CB Cory Trice expire, per the NFL transaction wire.

That means he goes back on injured reserve and won’t be available to the team the rest of the season. The Steelers designated Trice to return from injured reserve three weeks ago but he suffered another injury in practice.

This is the third straight year scuttled by injury for Trice. He missed his whole rookie season and most of his second and third years.

Trice, 25, was a seventh-round pick by the Steelers in 2023 out of Purdue. He signed a four-year, $3,924,436 rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $84,436.

However, he tore his ACL in training camp and missed his entire rookie season.

In 2024, Trice appeared in six games for the Steelers and recorded 21 total tackles, two pass deflections and an interception.