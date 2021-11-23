Steelers Make Five Moves

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they promoted TE Kevin Rader to their active roster and signed OL Rashaad Coward and TE Jace Sternberger to their practice squad.

• Promoted TE Kevin Rader from the practice squad to the 53-man roster

• Signed G Rashaad Coward & TE Jace Sternberger to the practice squad

• Placed WR Ray-Ray McCloud on the Reserve/COVID list

Pittsburgh also put WR Ray-Ray McCloud on the reserve/COVID list and released QB James Morgan.

The Steelers’ practice squad now includes:

Sternberger, 25, was a third-round pick of the Packers back in 2019. He originally signed a four-year, $3,526,524 rookie contract including a $1,006,524 signing bonus.

Sternberger opened his rookie season on injured reserve before being designated to return in December. Green Bay waived him a few weeks ago and he later signed on to the Seahawks’ practice squad.

Washington signed Sternberger to their active roster last month before waiving him a few weeks ago. He most recently worked out for Denver.

In 2020, Sternberger appeared in 12 games for the Packers and caught 12 passes for 114 yards receiving and one touchdown.

