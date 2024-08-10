Steelers Make Four Roster Moves

Per the wire, the Steelers made four roster moves on Saturday, including placing DL Breiden Fehoko on injured reserve.

The team also waived LB Easton Gibbs, DE Marquiss Spencer, and LB Luquay Washington.

Fehoko, 28, went undrafted out of LSU in 2020 before catching on with the Chargers. He signed a futures deal with the team in January and was added to the practice squad after failing to make the 53-man roster once again in 2021 but bounced back and forth between the roster and practice squad over the following two seasons.

Fehoko became an unrestricted free agent in 2023 after the Chargers declined to give him a qualifying offer. He signed on with the Steelers but was cut coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad. Pittsburgh later promoted him to the active roster. Pittsburgh cut him loose in November.

In 2022, Fehoko appeared in nine games for the Chargers, recording 23 total tackles and one tackle for loss.