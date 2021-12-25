Steelers Make Several Moves For Week 16

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced several roster moves ahead of their Week 16 game.

The full list includes:

Steelers signed P Corliss Waitman to their active roster.

to their active roster. Steelers signed P Cameron Nizialek to their practice squad/.

to their practice squad/. Steelers elevated P Cameron Nizialek , G Rashaad Coward , RB Trey Edmunds , and LB John Simon to their active roster.

, G , RB and LB to their active roster. Steelers activated G J.C. Hassenauer from injured reserve.

Simon, 31, is a former fourth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2013. He spent just over a year in Baltimore before he was waived at the start of the 2014 season and later signed on to the Ravens’ practice squad.

He was signed off of the Ravens’ practice squad by the Texans and spent the next three seasons in Houston. After Simon played out the 2016 season under a low-round restricted tender for the Texans, the Colts signed him to a three-year, $14 million contract in 2017.

From there, Simon caught on with the Patriots before joining the Titans this past July. He was added the Steelers practice squad last month.

In 2020, Simon played in all 16 games for the Patriots, recording 34 total tackles and two sacks.