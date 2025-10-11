Steelers Make Two Moves For Week 6

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Saturday that they’ve signed WR Ke’Shawn Williams to their active roster and added DE K.J. Henry to the practice squad.

Henry, 26, was drafted by the Commanders in the fifth round out of Clemson during the 2023 NFL Draft.

He was entering the second year of a four-year, $4.2 million rookie contract when Washington waived him during final cuts. The Bengals claimed him off of waivers in August and later signed him to the practice squad.

Dallas signed Henry off Cincinnati’s practice squad and he had a brief stint with the Eagles before being claimed by the Browns this summer. Cleveland eventually cut him loose.

In 2024, Henry appeared in four games for the Bengals and Patriots and recorded three total tackles and a sack.