Steelers Make Two Practice Squad Moves

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they signed LS Cal Adomitis to their practice squad and released LB Kana’i Mauga in a corresponding move.

Adomitis, 27, signed on with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of Pittsburgh back in May of 2022. He was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and signed on with their practice squad.

Cincinnati promoted him, and he finished the season on their active roster. The Bengals have re-signed him to three consecutive one-year deals.

He did not make the roster for 2025 and caught on with the Eagles as an injury replacement in September. Philadelphia cut him loose in recent weeks.

In 2025, Adomitis has appeared in nine games for the Eagles.