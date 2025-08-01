Steelers Make Two Roster Moves

According to Brooke Pryor, the Steelers waived DT Jacob Slade with an injury designation and signed DT Kyler Baugh in a corresponding move.

Baugh, 23, originally signed on with the Saints as an undrafted free agent in May of last year. He was cut by New Orleans in August of last year and quickly caught on with the Giants in training camp.

He was among New York’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and signed with the Falcons’ practice squad in December. Atlanta released him in January.

During his college career at Minnesota, Baugh recorded 77 tackles, four sacks, eight tackles for loss, four pass defenses, one fumble recovery, and one forced fumble.