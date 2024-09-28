Steelers Make Two Roster Moves, Downgrade G Isaac Seumalo To Out

The Steelers announced that G Isaac Seumalo has been downgraded to out for Week 4 due to a pectoral injury that was sustained back in August.

The injury was luckily not season-ending and Seumalo could still make a return this season.

Pittsburgh also elevated RB Aaron Shampklin and CB Thomas Graham Jr. for this week’s matchup.

Seumalo, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Eagles back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3,200,864, and was set to make a base salary of $749,000 for the 2019 season when he agreed to a three-year contract extension with the Eagles.

Seumalo was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a three-year, $24 million deal with the Steelers in 2023.

In 2023, Seumalo appeared in all 17 games for the Steelers, making 17 starts for them at left guard. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 12 guard out of 79 qualifying players.

We’ll have more on Seumalo as the news is available.