Steelers Making Four Roster Moves

ESPN’s Brooke Pryor reports the Steelers are signing LB Mark Robinson and DB Daequan Hardy to the practice squad.

In correspondence, the Steelers are waiving DE K.J. Henry and WR John Rhys Plumlee from the practice squad.

Robinson, 26, was a seventh-round pick by the Steelers in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss. He was among their final roster cuts this season and caught on with the Patriots’ practice squad shortly after.

The Jets signed him off the Patriots’ practice squad in September but waived him less than a month later.

In 2025, Robinson has appeared in three games for the Patriots and recorded three total tackles.