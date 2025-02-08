Steelers More Likely To Re-Sign Justin Fields Than Russell Wilson?

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler writes that his sense from talking to sources at the Super Bowl is that “door is open for a potential deal between the Steelers and free agent Justin Fields.”

Fowler explains that a “bunch” of former Steelers told him that some people in Pittsburgh’s building prefer Fields over Russell Wilson as a starting quarterback due to his age and mobility.

However, Fowler adds that Steelers HC Mike Tomlin “seems to have a loyalty to Wilson that could lead the team in that direction.”

Fowler believes Fields could have a “sneaky good market” this offseason and possibly price himself out of Pittsburgh, which could force the Steelers to focus on keeping Wilson.

Beyond that, Fields will likely be seeking a better opportunity to start a full season, unlike this past year where Wilson eventually took over for him.

Wilson reportedly enjoyed his time in Pittsburgh and Fowler says he’s open to returning in 2025.

There have been some rumors about Wilson teaming up with his former HC Pete Carroll with the Raiders. Fowler adds that Wilson has also been connected to the Giants.

Wilson, 36, is a former third-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2012. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $89.142 million contract when the Seahawks signed him to a four-year, $140 million extension that included a $65 million signing bonus. The Seahawks traded him to the Broncos in 2022 in a blockbuster deal. Wilson stood to make base salaries of $19 million and $22 million over the final two years of his deal when he agreed to a new five-year, $245 million extension that included $165 million in guaranteed money. However, Wilson didn’t even reach the new portion of his deal before being released by the Broncos, who absorbed a record $85 million dead cap hit. The Steelers later signed him to a one-year contract for the veteran minimum. In 2024, Wilson appeared in 11 games for the Steelers and completed 63.7 percent of his pass attempts for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He added 43 carries for 155 yards and two touchdowns. Fields, 25, was selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Bears out of Ohio State. Chicago traded up to No. 15 overall with the Giants to get Fields and parted with their 2022 first-round pick in the process.

He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $18,871,956 with a signing bonus of $11,085,059 that also included a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024 worth $21.978 million guaranteed for the 2025 season.

The Bears traded Fields to the Steelers for a conditional 2025 sixth-round pick that can improve to a fourth-round pick if Fields plays 51 percent of the snaps in 2024. Pittsburgh declined Fields’ fifth-year option.

In 2024, Fields started six games for the Steelers and completed 65.8 percent of his pass attempts for 1,106 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception. He has also rushed 60 times for 274 yards and five touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Fields and the Steelers’ quarterback situation as the news is available.