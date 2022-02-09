Steelers Officially Hire Teryl Austin As Defensive Coordinator

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that they have hired Teryl Austin as their new defensive coordinator.

Austin, 55, began his NFL coaching career with the Seahawks back in 2003 as their defensive backs coach. He had stints with the Cardinals and Ravens before the Lions hired him as their defensive coordinator back in 2014.

The Lions made the decision to move on from Austin after hiring Matt Patricia as head coach. He had a brief stint with the Bengals before joining the Steelers for the 2019 season.