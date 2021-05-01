Steelers Officially Sign Eight Undrafted Free Agents

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that they have officially signed eight undrafted free agents on Saturday.
The full list of players includes:
- Michigan State CB Shakur Brown
- Oklahoma State LB Calvin Bundage
- Hawaii WR Rico Bussey
- Duke CB Mark Gilbert
- Kent State WR Isaiah McKoy
- Florida S Donovan Stiner
- Penn State S Lamont Wade
- Kentucky LB Jamar Watson
Brown, 22, is a two-year starter at Michigan State and earned first-team All-Big Ten honors last season.
During his three-year college career, Brown recorded 54 total tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks, seven interceptions, nine pass defenses, and scored one defensive touchdown.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!