Steelers Officially Sign Tucker Addington

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have officially added LS Tucker Addington to the 90-man offseason roster.

The Texans signed Addington to a futures contract back in February but released him last week after the team signed CB Damon Arnette.

Addington, 27, played collegiately at Sam Houston State. He was not selected during the 2020 NFL Draft and it took him two years to get his first opportunity with the Cowboys practice squad during the 2022 season.

After less than a week, Addington was cut by Dallas but later caught on with the Patriots and had a stint on their active roster.

New England cut him during training camp and he had a stint with the Jaguars before being among their final roster cuts. He signed with the Commanders practice squad and eventually made it onto the active roster.

Washington released Addington in the 2024 offseason and he caught on with New England’s practice squad. He was released in October and spent the rest of the year with Miami and Jacksonville’s practice squads.

From there, the Texans signed Addington to a futures contract back in February but released him in June.

In 2024, Addington appeared in four games for the Patriots and Dolphins.