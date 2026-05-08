Steelers Officially Signed Three Draft Picks

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they signed three draft picks on Friday, including fourth-round WR Kaden Wetjen, sixth-round DT Gabriel Rubio, and seventh-round S Robert Spears-Jennings.
This marks Pittsburgh’s first three players to sign their rookie contracts.
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|21
|Max Iheanachor
|T
|2
|47
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|3
|76
|Drew Allar
|QB
|3
|85
|Daylen Everette
|CB
|3
|96
|Gennings Dunker
|T
|4
|121
|Kaden Wetjen
|WR
|Signed
|5
|169
|Riley Nowakowski
|TE
|6
|210
|Gabriel Rubio
|DT
|Signed
|7
|224
|Robert Spears-Jennings
|S
|Signed
|7
|230
|Eli Heidenreich
|RB
Wetjen, 24, was a no-star recruit and wasn’t ranked in the 2020 recruiting class. He played for two years at Iowa Western Community College before committing to Iowa in 2022, remaining there for four years. He earned Consensus All-American honors in 2025 and first-team All-American in 2024.
Dane Brugler of The Athletic had him rated as the No. 30 receiver in this year’s draft class.
He’s projected to sign a four-year, $5,526,728 rookie contract that includes a $1,146,728 signing bonus.
During his college career, Wetjen appeared in 40 games and recorded 23 receptions for 197 yards (8.6 YPC) and one touchdown, to go along with 23 rushing attempts for 132 yards (5.7 YPC) and two touchdowns. He also recorded 56 kickoff returns for 1,538 yards (27.5 YPR) and two touchdowns, and 54 punt returns for 954 yards (17.7 YPR) and four touchdowns.
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