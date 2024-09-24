Steelers OLB Alex Highsmith To Miss Time With Groin Injury

According to Mike DeFabo, Steelers OLB Alex Highsmith is slated to miss a couple of weeks with a groin injury suffered this past week against the Chargers.

DeFabo notes Highsmith also battled a groin injury during camp, which is notable because soft tissue injuries have a tendency to linger.

However, it seems like Highsmith has a good chance to avoid going on injured reserve.

Highsmith, 27, was a two-year starter at UNC-Charlotte and earned third-team All-American honors in 2019. The Steelers selected him in the third round with the No. 102 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He was in the final year of a four-year, $4,499,404 contract that includes an $832,295 signing bonus and was due a base salary of $2.7 million in 2023 when he signed a four-year, $68 million extension.

Highsmith is due base salaries of $10.73 million and $13 million over the next two seasons.

In 2024, Highsmith has appeared in three games for the Steelers and recorded 11 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack and one pass deflection. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 36 edge defender out of 114 qualifying players.