Steelers Place WR Roman Wilson On Injured Reserve Among Other Moves

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have placed third-round WR Roman Wilson on injured reserve.

He’ll now miss at least the next four games before he’s eligible to return. The rookie has been dealing with multiple injuries in his first year in the NFL, with the latest a hamstring injury.

The Steelers also cut RB Aaron Shampklin, promoted RB Jonathan Ward to the active roster and elevated WR Brandon Johnson from the practice squad for Monday night’s game against the Giants.

Wilson, 22, was a three-year starter at Michigan and earned second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2023. The Steelers selected him with the No. 84 pick in the third round of the 2024 draft.

He signed a four-year, $5,708,213 contract that includes a $971,427 signing bonus and will carry a $1,037,857 cap figure for the 2024 season.

During his college career, Wilson appeared in 46 games and recorded 107 receptions for 1,707 yards (16.0 YPC) and 20 touchdowns