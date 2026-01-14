Steelers & Ravens Requested Interview With Rams PGC Nate Scheelhaase

According to Adam Schefter, the Steelers have requested an interview with Rams passing game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase.

This is the first known official request for Pittsburgh’s coaching vacancy.

Schefter adds the Ravens have requested an interview with Scheelhaase as well, and the Cardinals and Raiders also have him on their candidate list.

Scheelhaase doesn’t have a lot of experience but is getting a lot of buzz this coaching cycle, and seems like a strong candidate to get at least an offensive coordinator role somewhere.

Scheelhaase, 35, played at Illinois from 2010 until 2013, later joining the team in a coaching capacity in 2015.

He became the RB coach at Iowa State in 2018 and later also became the WR coach before being promoted to offensive coordinator and QB coach in 2023.

Scheelhaase joined the Rams in his current capacity in 2024 and was promoted to pass game coordinator for the 2025 season.

We’ll have more on the Steelers’ HC search as the news is available.