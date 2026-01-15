Steelers Re-Sign OT Doug Nester

The Pittsburgh Steelers have re-signed OT Doug Nester to a one-year extension for the 2026 season, his agent Brett Tessler announced.
Nester, 25, signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 draft. He was let go after training camp and spent the next two seasons on Pittsburgh’s practice squad.
Nester has yet to appear in an NFL game.
