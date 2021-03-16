Steelers Re-Sign OT Zach Banner For Two Years, $9.5M

Steelers OT Zach Banner announced he has re-signed with Pittsburgh.

Banner earned the starting job at right tackle going into last season but unfortunately tore his ACL in Week 1.

It looks like he’ll have another chance to earn a starting role in 2021 as he comes back to the team.

The deal is for two years and $9.5 million, per Aditi Kinkhabwala, including a $3.25 million signing bonus.

Banner, 27, is a former fourth-round pick by the Colts in the 2017 NFL Draft. Indianapolis cut him loose at the start of his rookie season and was claimed by the Browns.

Cleveland waived him in March of 2018 and was claimed by the Panthers, but cut during spring camp. He signed with the Steelers in August of 2018 and finished out his rookie contract in 2019. He re-signed as a restricted free agent in 2020 but played just one game due to injury.

In 2019, Banner appeared in 14 games for the Steelers and started once.