Steelers Releasing DB Beanie Bishop

ESPN’s Brooke Pryor reports the Steelers are releasing DB Beanie Bishop from the practice squad.

Bishop, 25, signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent out of West Virginia following the 2024 draft. He signed a three-year, $2,855,000 contract and was set to make a base salary of $960k in 2025.

He was among the Steelers’ final roster cuts after camp and re-signed to the practice squad.

In 2024, Bishop appeared in all 17 games for the Steelers and recorded 45 total tackles, two tackles for loss, seven passes defended and four interceptions.